Leonard supplied 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 loss to the Warriors.

Leonard has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight appearances, averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.4 minutes during that stretch. The addition of James Harden has certainly impacted Leonard's production, as the latter is averaging fewer points, rebounds and assists per game than last year, but Leonard remains a consistent producer regardless of who he shares the court with.