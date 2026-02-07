Leonard closed with 31 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 114-111 win over the Kings.

The 31 points led all scorers on the night, while Leonard came within shouting distance of his first triple-double of the season. With James Harden now in Cleveland and Ivica Zubac in Indiana, the pressure will be on Leonard to keep the Clippers in the playoff picture, as they currently sit ninth in the Western Conference. If he can stay healthy, the 34-year-old forward may be up to the task, however -- over the last eight games since returning from a minor ankle issue, Leonard's averaging 25.5 points, 6.0 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals in 29.3 minutes.