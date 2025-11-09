Head coach Tyronn Lue said Saturday that Leonard will miss "the next few games" due to a sprained right ankle, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard is expected to miss at least three more games due to the ankle injury he sustained in Monday's loss to the Heat. On a positive note, Lue added that the team doesn't view Leonard's injury as a serious ailment, according to Russo. The star forward will hope to join the Clippers on their road trip, which starts Friday against the Mavericks. Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum, Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic are candidates for increased minutes.