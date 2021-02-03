Leonard will play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

In one of the season's more unlikely developments, Leonard will play in both halves of a back-to-back for the second time in a month. This is a particularly difficult one, as the Clippers played in Brooklyn on Tuesday night before traveling to Cleveland for Wednesday's contest. Leonard tied his season-high with 39 minutes Tuesday night, finishing with 33 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.