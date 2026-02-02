Leonard supplied 25 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-93 win over the Suns.

Leonard led all scorers Sunday with 25 points in a lopsided Clippers victory. The star forward has been remarkably consistent offensively, reaching 20 points in 27 straight games and in 32 of his 35 appearances this season. At age 34, Leonard continues to perform at an elite level.