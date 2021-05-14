Coach Ty Lue said after Thursday's 113-90 win over the Hornets that he's unsure if Leonard (rest) will play Friday against Houston, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard tallied 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's win, but he could be rested in the second half of the back-to-back. If he's held out, Luke Kennard and Terance Mann could see increased minutes.