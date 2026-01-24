Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard did not participate in Saturday's practice due to an illness, Janis reports.
Leonard was held out of Saturday's practice, but it's unclear whether his illness will prevent him from playing against the Nets on Sunday. Kobe Sanders would likely enter the Clippers' starting lineup if Leonard is unable to play.
