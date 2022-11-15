Leonard (knee) has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston and is unlikely to play Tuesday against Dallas, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard is making strides towards a return, as he's been traveling with the team and participating in 5-on-5 drills, but with no shootaround scheduled for Tuesday morning, Ohm notes it would be difficult for the star forward to return in Dallas. The team should release more information on Lenoard's availability moving forward closer to Tuesday's tipoff.