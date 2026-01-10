Leonard (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Leonard was initially listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain, but the veteran forward will tough it out and has been upgraded to available. Leonard appeared to have tweaked his ankle in Friday's win over the Nets, but he had an excellent stat line with 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, four threes, three steals and one block over 28 minutes. Leonard is averaging 29.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game since the beginning of December (17 games).