Leonard racked up 33 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and five steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 victory over the Bulls.

Leonard was back after a one-game absence, delivering another vintage performance. He continues to climb the rankings, now sitting inside the top 100 in standard formats when considering total value. As for his per-game numbers, he is the third-ranked player over the past month, rewarding anyone who had to sit through the early season uncertainty. While he is likely to miss a few more games for rest purposes, managers have to be thrilled with what he doing out there.