Leonard (back) is active for pregame warm-ups in advance of Thursday's game against Chicago, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard created a media frenzy by changing into street clothes and exiting the stadium after experiencing a flare-up during Tuesday's loss to Minnesota, but it appears to be a minor issue. Prior to his back spasms designation, Leonard had been nursing a groin strain. Lower body injuries are more concerning given Leonard's track record of knee/ankle management, so he tentatively appears on track to suit up Thursday with that in the rearview mirror.