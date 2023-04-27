Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said Thursday that Leonard (knee) "will be ready for next year. The ACL is firmly in tact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard's postseason was cut short due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. The superstar forward has been plagued with injuries in recent years, failing to play over 60 games every season since 2016-17. While Leonard will reportedly be available for the start of the 2023-24 campaign, fantasy managers should expect him to continue his heavy load management, especially on back-to-backs.