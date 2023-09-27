Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Wednesday that Leonard (knee) will be a full participant during training camp, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard underwent a clean-up procedure in June and was expected to be fully recovered by training camp. While Leonard was expected to be healthy at this point, it's still an encouraging sign to see the oft-injured superstar meeting his rehab timelines after numerous lengthy absences in recent years. Leonard was really starting to look like himself before tearing his meniscus in the Clippers' playoff opener last season. Over the final 35 regular-season games of 2022-23, Leonard averaged 27.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.1 minutes per game. If he can perform at that level for Los Angeles in 2023-24, the Clippers could find their way back into championship contention.