Leonard will be rested for Wednesday's game against Miami, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

As expected, Leonard will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set for right knee injury management. During Tuesday's 127-120 loss to the Pelicans, Leonard recorded 29 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes. Players such as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Amir Coffey and Derrick Jones could see increased workloads for the Clippers with Leonard on the shelf.