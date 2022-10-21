Leonard will come off the bench in Thursday's season opener against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL, Leonard is set to make his return to the NBA on Thursday night. As part of an effort to remain careful with Leonard's workload, Clippers coach Ty Lue has elected to give Norman Powell a starting role for Opening Night. The 31-year-old faces no other restrictions Thursday.