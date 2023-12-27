Leonard (hip) will not play in Tuesday's game against Charlotte, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

This will be the third straight game on the shelf for Leonard. The good news for the Clippers is that following Tuesday's game, they will be off until Friday versus the Grizzlies. Coach Ty Lue said that Leonard is day-to-day, so for now he should be considered questionable to return for that one. Amir Coffey will make another start Tuesday, but he had just two points in 17 minutes Saturday versus Boston.