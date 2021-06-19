Leonard (knee) will continue rehabbing at home and will not travel with the Clippers to Phoenix for the start of the Western Conference Finals, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

This essentially rules Leonard out for the first two games of the series against the Suns, but it's still in the realm of possibility that he returns for Game 3 in Los Angeles. However, there haven't been any updates on tangible progress for Leonard. In the meantime, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris and Terance Mann should continue seeing increased usage.