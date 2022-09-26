Leonard (knee) said Monday that'll he'll participate in the team's first practice of training camp Tuesday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leonard missed all of the 2021-22 campaign due to ACL surgery last July, but he's recently been cleared for 5-on-5 work and appears ready for the start of the 2022-23 season. However, he did say that he'll be gradually building up from the first practice, so it's possible the superstar forward remains limited at the beginning of training camp.