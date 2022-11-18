Leonard (knee) is active and will start Thursday's game against the Pistons, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leonard will make his highly anticipated return to action Thursday after missing 12 straight contests due to lingering knee pain. Surprisingly, Leonard will enter the starting five Thursday after coming off of the bench in his only two appearances of the season, in which he averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 steals across 21 minutes per game. It is expected Leonard will be on some sort of minutes restriction Thursday, however, no such constraints have been announced.