Leonard (thigh) is good to go for Sunday's All-Star Game, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard sat out the Clippers' previous game before the All-Star break due to a thigh injury. However, the star forward's availability for the All-Star game indicates that he has made a full recovery.
