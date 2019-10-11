Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Will play in first half
Leonard (rest) is expected to play in the first half of Thursday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Leonard was initially listed as out due to rest purposes, but the Clippers will get him on the court for at least a few minutes in the first half to make sure he stays sharp.
