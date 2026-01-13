Leonard (ankle) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Hornets but will be limited to around 30 minutes, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard continues to be included on the injury report due to a lingering right ankle sprain but will shed his questionable tag Monday. He hasn't missed a game since late November. In six outings so far this month, the star forward has averaged 28.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.3 minutes per contest.