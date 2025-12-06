Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard is good to go for Saturday's game in Minnesota, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard will be playing in the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday, his second time doing so this season. Per Law Murray of The Athletic, Leonard will continue to play in both games of back-to-back sets this season, as long as he's healthy.
