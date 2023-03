Leonard (rest) will see the floor Sunday against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Leonard got Friday's loss to the Kings off since it was the second night of a back-to-back. Since the start of February, the veteran is averaging 26.4 points on 50/54/90 shooting, 6.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 37.2 minutes.