Leonard (personal) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard missed Wednesday's win over Memphis due to personal reasons and was questionable for Friday's rematch, but he's ultimately been cleared for action. In five appearances before his absence, Leonard averaged 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals in 34.4 minutes per game.