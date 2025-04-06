Leonard (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard will be available despite dealing with a knee issue. The two-time NBA champion has played well as of late, scoring 20 or more points in 12 of the last 13 games for Los Angeles while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Iffy against Dallas•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 20 points in blowout win•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Status uncertain for Saturday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in 21 points in win•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not listed on injury report•