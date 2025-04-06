Now Playing

Leonard (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will be available despite dealing with a knee issue. The two-time NBA champion has played well as of late, scoring 20 or more points in 12 of the last 13 games for Los Angeles while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep.

