Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Will rest Monday
Leonard will be held out of Monday's game against Indiana for knee maintenance, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Leonard, who dropped 34 points and 11 rebounds Sunday against Washington, will get the night off for the first time in six games. Considering it's the second night of a back-to-back, the absence doesn't appear to be anything out of the ordinary. Leonard should return in full force for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
