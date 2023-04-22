The Clippers are treating Leonard (knee) as day-to-day and aren't sure when he'll be able to return, Chris Haynes of TNT reports.

Leonard has already been ruled out for Game 4 on Saturday due to a right knee sprain that is unrelated to his ACL tear from two years ago. While there is a possibility the superstar forward can return this series, Haynes said his chances are "not looking good." More information on Leonard's situation will likely be released ahead of Game 5 on Tuesday.