Leonard (hip) won't play in Satrday's game against the Celtics, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Leonard will miss a second consecutive contest with a bruised left hip and remains day-to-day according to Tyronn Lue. While he's out, expect Amir Coffey to remain in the starting lineup, while Kobe Brown and Brandon Boston could see more action off the bench. Leonard's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Charlotte.