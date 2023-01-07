Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard and Paul George (hamstring) are both out for Friday's game after initially being listed as questionable. Their absences aren't surprising given the contest is the second half of a back-to-back set. In their stead, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard figure to enter the starting lineup, while Norman Powell and Robert Covington see increased roles off the bench.