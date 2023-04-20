Leonard is out for Thursday's game versus the Suns due to a right knee sprain, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard aggravated his knee in Game 1 and is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game of 4 on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The superstar forward is averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 40.5 minutes across the first two contests of the series and will be a significant loss for a Clippers team already without Paul George (knee). Nicolas Batum, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey and Robert Covington are candidates to receive extended minutes in Leonard's absence.