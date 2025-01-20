Leonard is out for Monday's game against the Bulls due to rest, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard recorded 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound, four assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers, but he'll miss Monday's contest since the medical and coaching staff probably want to manage his workload. Leonard should be ready to go for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.