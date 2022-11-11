Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Although Leonard will be forced to miss a 10th consecutive game due to his knee issue, he played 5-on-5 prior to Friday's practice session. The 31-year-old appears to be trending in the right direction but doesn't yet have a firm timetable to return.
