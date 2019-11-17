Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Saturday

Leonard (knee) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leonard was considered questionable due to a sore left knee and will miss at least one game due to the issue. The 28-year-old has sat out three games for load management this season, but he apparently suffered the knee injury during Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. Maurice Harkless figures to see an increased workload in his absence.