Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to right knee injury management, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reprots.

Leonard is averaging 29.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over his past 10 appearances, but he'll take the second night of a back-to-back set off to manage his workload. The All-Star forward hasn't missed back-to-back games since the start of December and has been playing at an exceptionally high level lately, so it's safe to presume Leonard will be back in the mix for Tuesday's matchup in Chicago. Meanwhile, Paul George (knee) is also out Sunday, while Luke Kennard (calf), Reggie Jackson (Achilles) and Marcus Morris (ribs) are questionable, so Los Angeles is in danger of being extremely shorthanded against Cleveland.