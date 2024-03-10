Leonard (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard and Paul George (knee) have been downgraded from questionable to out, while James Harden (shoulder) will suit up for the second game of a back-to-back set. Amir Coffey and P.J. Tucker will replace Leonard and George in the starting lineup, while the superstar duo's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus Minnesota.