Leonard (knee) will not play Sunday against the Rockets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
This will be the eighth game in a row on the shelf for Leonard, and the Clippers have yet to provide any clarity on his progress. For now, Leonard's status for the opening round of the playoffs could be in jeopardy.
