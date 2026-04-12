Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard will be held out of Los Angeles' regular-season finale due to a left ankle sprain, and his next chance to play will come in the Play-In Tournament. The superstar forward delivered impressive numbers to help the Clippers turn things around, averaging a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.1 minutes per game across 65 regular-season outings.
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