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Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will be held out of Los Angeles' regular-season finale due to a left ankle sprain, and his next chance to play will come in the Play-In Tournament. The superstar forward delivered impressive numbers to help the Clippers turn things around, averaging a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.1 minutes per game across 65 regular-season outings.

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