Leonard (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Leonard will get a rest day Sunday and won't be available against the Pistons. As a result, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum could see increased run for the Clippers, especially with Patrick Beverley (hand) and Serge Ibaka (back) also sidelined with injuries.
