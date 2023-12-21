Leonard (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leonard will be forced to miss his first game of the season Thursday, but coach Ty Lue considers the 32-year-old day-to-day. Leonard's next chance to return to action will be Saturday against Boston, while Kobe Brown, Amir Coffey and P.J. Tucker could see increased run Thursday.