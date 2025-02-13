Leonard (rest) won't play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

As usual, Leonard will be unavailable for one-half of the Clippers' back-to-back set, resting Thursday after playing 34 minutes in Wednesday's 128-114 win over Memphis. Leonard logged 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals during the victory. With Leonard absent, Amir Coffey and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see more action. Leonard should be back in action coming out of the All-Star break.