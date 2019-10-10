Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Thursday
Leonard won't play in Thursday's game against the Nuggets in order to rest, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Leonard will miss a second-straight preseason game for rest purposes. The Clippers' have no need to rush their star and will likely exercise as much caution as possible due to Leonard's tenuous health history and relatively short offseason. There's a chance he plays in next Thursday's game against the Mavericks, though it wouldn't be overly surprising if Leonard missed that game as well.
