Leonard (knee) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Spurs, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
Leonard has been downgraded from questionable to out for the first leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Tuesday due to right knee injury management. Derrick Jones and Nicolas Batum are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Leonard's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Houston.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Absent from warmups•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 29 points in blowout win•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Deemed questionable for Saturday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Iffy to play Saturday•