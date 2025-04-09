Leonard (knee) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Spurs, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Leonard has been downgraded from questionable to out for the first leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Tuesday due to right knee injury management. Derrick Jones and Nicolas Batum are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Leonard's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Houston.