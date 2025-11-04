Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (rest) won't play Tuesday against the Thunder, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so this isn't a big surprise. Leonard was a candidate to get a maintenance day, and the fact that he had a mild ankle tweak Monday made this decision straightforward for the Clippers. In Leonard's absence, the Clippers could rely on guys like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn and John Collins to step up.
