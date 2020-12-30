Leonard (mouth) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 29-year-old will be sidelined for the second straight contest as he continues to recover from the mouth laceration that required eight stitches Friday. Leonard has yet to be ruled out for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday, so he should be considered questionable for that contest. Luke Kennard will receive his second consecutive start for the Clippers.