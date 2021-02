Leonard (lower leg) is unavailable Wednesday against the Jazz, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 29-year-old will be sidelined for the third consecutive game as he continues to nurse a bruised lower left leg. Paul George (toe) and Nicolas Batum (concussion) are also unavailable, so Lou Williams, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris figures to lead the offense. Leonard's next chance to play will come in Friday's rematch with Utah.