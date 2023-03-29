Leonard has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies due to personal reasons, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey are candidates to receive increased minutes in Leonard's absence. Leonard's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Memphis.
