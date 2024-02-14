Leonard is out for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors due to a left adductor strain, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard will miss his first since Dec. 29 on Wednesday due to a left adductor strain. Norman Powell, Kobe Brown and Amir Coffey are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Leonard's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star Break on Feb. 22 against the Thunder.