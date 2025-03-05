Head coach Tyronn Lue said after Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Suns that Leonard (rest) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. He finished Tuesday's game with 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes.

As expected, Leonard will be held out of the second night of the club's back-to-back set. The star forward has yet to play in back-to-back games while recovering from a right knee injury, and he has also missed time due to left foot soreness of late. Leonard's next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against the Knicks, and while he's sidelined, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum and Derrick Jones (groin) are candidates for a bump in minutes.