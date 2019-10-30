Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Coach Doc Rivers said Leonard (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Leonard will sit out for the first half of the Clippers' back-to-back set as the team looks to manage his workload early in the season. He's impressed through his first four games with Los Angeles, averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and a combined 3.1 blocks and steals in 28.8 minutes per tilt. Look for Leonard to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Spurs, while Maurice Harkless and Rodney McGruder (ankle) are candidates to benefit from his absence Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...