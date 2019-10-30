Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday

Coach Doc Rivers said Leonard (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will sit out for the first half of the Clippers' back-to-back set as the team looks to manage his workload early in the season. He's impressed through his first four games with Los Angeles, averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and a combined 3.1 blocks and steals in 28.8 minutes per tilt. Look for Leonard to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Spurs, while Maurice Harkless and Rodney McGruder (ankle) are candidates to benefit from his absence Wednesday.